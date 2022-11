GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School.

Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property.

He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag.

School officials found out about the gun when the metal detector went off.

Graves was given a $500 bond.

He is in the Guilford County Jail awaiting a court date on Monday.

This is a developing story.