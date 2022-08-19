GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a 19-year-old on Friday in connection to the death of a woman last year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On July 25, 2021, Greensboro police were called to the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were told about an assault.

They found one victim, later identified as Keyona Deasia Walker, 21, of Greensboro, on the scene.

Walker died on July 26, 2021, and police began investigating her death as a homicide.

On Friday, police arrested Antoine Marice Reid, 19, of Greensboro, for the murder of Walker, the release says.

Reid has been charged with:

first-degree murder

discharging a firearm into an occupied property

felony conspiracy