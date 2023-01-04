GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday.

According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Police say that they were called to Comstock Lane after someone heard gunshots around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A victim with a gunshot wound was brought to Moses Cone Hospital by a private vehicle. The victim is listed as stable but in critical condition.