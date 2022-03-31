GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after what police describe as a 5-hour standoff in a Greensboro neighborhood, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Thursday morning, police were on the scene on Lowdermilk Street. The investigation included the area from Cameron Avenue to Central Avenue.

The suspect, Termaine M. James, 38, surrendered to police at 12:50 p.m.

“The Greensboro Police Department is completing its criminal investigation and will make the appropriate criminal charges,” GPD said in a news release.

Officers did not elaborate on what sparked the standoff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.