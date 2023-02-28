GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of raping a woman, shooting into a business, trying to break into people’s apartments and finally setting an apartment building on fire appeared in court on Monday.

Kevin Lewis Green

Kevin Green Junior has been charged in connection to several incidents over the weekend, culminating in the destruction of an apartment building on Montrose Drive in Greensboro, displacing multiple families.

Showing up on a video feed in court, at one point the judge had to ask to mute his microphone so he could read the charges without interruption.

Green had briefly been hired as a maintenance man at the apartment complex but had been fired for refusing to wear a work uniform.

Officials say that on Friday that he forced his way inside the apartment of a woman at knife-point while wearing a wig and a mask. She attempted to defend herself with a gun, but documents say that Green assaulted her.

Prosecutors in court said that Green knew the victim’s name and while in the hospital the victim realized she had briefly met him just a few days before in the dumpster area of the apartment.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers say that Green showed up at Pepers Market on West Market Street and fired a gun toward the business.

After that, he went back to the apartments and tried to get into multiple units, prosecutors say. A neighbor said she saw him come to her door and refused to let him in.

“All of a sudden police just came out from everywhere and that’s when he ran and barricaded himself and they stood off for like 30 minutes, then he started setting stuff on fire,” the neighbor said.

The flames in the building were huge and Green escaped through the window and was arrested. He allegedly had meth and heroin on him at the time of his arrest. The District Attorney has said more charges could be on the way.

“His behavior was very erratic, very violent,” officials said during Green’s court appearance.

The building Green is accused of setting on fire is a total loss and the Red Cross is helping five displaced families.

Three counts of breaking and entering

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Kidnapping

Carrying concealed weapons

Resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

Discharge of firearms in city limits

Go armed to the terror of people

First-degree forcible rape

Robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

Discharging a firearm into occupied property

First-degree arson

Possession of a stolen firearm

Green is being held on an over $3 million bond, according to records.