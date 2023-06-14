GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is charging the victim’s brother in connection to a May homicide investigation.

At around 10:04 a.m. on May 13, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault on Forestglade Drive.

The victim, Kristin Coe Valdez, 33, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

On Wednesday, police announced that they have taken James Damien McQueen, 27, into custody “for the murder of his sister, Kristin Coe Valdez.”

McQueen is being charged with second-degree murder.

There is no further information available at this time.