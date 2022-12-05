GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount Airy, was pulling out of the Cook Out on 3804 West Gate City Boulevard when a 2022 Dodge Challenger that was traveling westbound on West Gate City Boulevard and struck the driver’s side of Portillo’s Nissan Altima.

Portillo was dead at the scene and a passenger in her vehicle was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the Dodge Challenger, identified as Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, of Hoffman was also taken to the hospital.

Ellerbe has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding at 103 mph in a 35 mph zone, careless and reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.