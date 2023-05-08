GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged by Greensboro police on Monday and accused of assaulting a victim while pretending to be a worker, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Around 7:25 p.m., Greensboro officers responded to North Elam Avenue when they were told about an assault.

The victim said the suspect was a man around 30 years old who was wearing an orange construction vest, a dark sweatshirt, jeans and sunglasses.

The suspect reportedly knocked on the victim’s door, said he was a worker and wanted to check the backyard for a water line break.

The suspect began to assault the victim, and the victim was able to fight off the suspect.

Police charged Caesarae Shewan Roseborough-Suber, 28, with:

assault with a deadly weapon

assault on a female

second-degree kidnapping

Police are investigating to determine if any additional charges will be filed against Roseborough-Suber.

He was given a $202,500 bond.