GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged by Greensboro police on Monday and accused of assaulting a victim while pretending to be a worker, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Around 7:25 p.m., Greensboro officers responded to North Elam Avenue when they were told about an assault.
The victim said the suspect was a man around 30 years old who was wearing an orange construction vest, a dark sweatshirt, jeans and sunglasses.
The suspect reportedly knocked on the victim’s door, said he was a worker and wanted to check the backyard for a water line break.
The suspect began to assault the victim, and the victim was able to fight off the suspect.
Police charged Caesarae Shewan Roseborough-Suber, 28, with:
- assault with a deadly weapon
- assault on a female
- second-degree kidnapping
Police are investigating to determine if any additional charges will be filed against Roseborough-Suber.
He was given a $202,500 bond.