GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:59 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of West Market Street.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Jesus Terrazas suffering from gunshot wounds. Terrazas was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Police say the case is under investigation as a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

