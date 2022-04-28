GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crowds big enough to fill the Greensboro Coliseum filled Elm, Greene and Market Streets for the Greensboro food truck festival on April 24.

58 trucks participated. The organizer estimates around 25,000 people attended the event. It was going on while Hamilton played at the Tanger Center and fans attended the Greensboro Grasshoppers game. The increased foot traffic in one area created some frustrations.

Posts on social media say parking was a nightmare, lines were long, and some of the trucks ran out of food.

“We came a bit too late and all the food was gone already,” said Jayla Thomas, who tried to attend the event.

This was not a city-organized event.

The organizer, Shari Kumiega, says when she picked the date months ago, she had no idea how busy of a weekend it would be, but she says either way, with an event that size, some inconveniences can be expected.

“Being a free event, you never know how many people are coming,” Kumiega said. “We’ve had some events that are not as well attended as others so it’s hard to say if I spread out more, will I get more people?”

Some people said because the lines were so long, they went to local restaurants to dine instead.

“I love that. I love to hear that. You came, it brought you downtown and you supported a local establishment and that’s really what’s important to me,” Kumiega said. “It brings a lot of business to a lot of small local businesses. It is really something that encourages people to buy from these small businesses. The vendors, the food trucks, they’re all small businesses.”

Kumiega says she’s planning another food truck event for August. The location may change slightly due to upcoming construction.