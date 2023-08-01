GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s National Night Out, and communities across the Piedmont Triad are holding events for the annual initiative where law enforcement officers will be out and about and connecting with community members in a fun-filled space.

It’s been nearly one month since Greensboro police held a briefing addressing the rise in homicides in the city.

Community residents, churches, and the violence prevention coordinator for the Greensboro Office of Community Safety said there is an increased need for this event to connect with law enforcement since there have already been more than 41 homicides in the city this year.

“Community awareness is one thing. Community engagement and community support is definitely another level,” said Leslie Hines, a resident.

Hines lives in a neighborhood off Randleman Road and said she didn’t know about National Night Out until other neighborhoods and churches started booking her business Coolin’ Out Ice Cream to bring her ice cream truck to the events on Tuesday.

Her neighborhood doesn’t have a National Night Out event, but she said it’s great the events are being hosted at churches and parks across the city.

“I also didn’t know that the purpose of it is basically for community engagement, for us to learn how … the police and the fire department … come out, and they actually engage and have that face time, which I believe is truly important,” Hines said.

While the events are all about fun, the real highlight will be when families get a chance to interact directly with the police.

This year is a bit different from previous years. It’s been about a month since Greensboro’s police chief addressed the rise in homicides.

“Last year, we had National Night Out. It wasn’t as many homicides … Tthe calm was a little bit different. But now the alert is more high and with GPD … up against it … in terms of trying to get out there and put out some of these fires,” said Arthur Durham, violence prevention coordinator for the Greensboro Office of Community Safety.

Greensboro’s Office of Community Safety attended several events across the city to offer its support and promote its “Peace on Purpose” initiative.

Greensboro churches New Horizon Church of the Nazarene and New Zion Missionary Baptist Church said this is a part of their churches’ community outreach, and they are hoping to bridge the gap between community members and police.

“I think that the community can definitely help out the police … and help in solving crimes that haven’t been solved yet,” said Chris Curasi, with New Horizon Church of the Nazarene.

“So those individuals who are a part of that community, who are police officers, firefighters in different things, we want children to see it as an opportunity to be that when they get older and not necessarily something that’s negative. Although they may have had some adverse experiences with individuals that are a part of those organizations, we believe that we can shift that norm,” said Margo Crosby, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church National Night Out co-organizer.

Organizers at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive said for the first time ever, Greensboro police have given them surveys to hand out this year to get feedback from community members on law enforcement.