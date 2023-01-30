GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday.

Officials tell FOX8 that around 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro to be booked into the facility.

King had been arrested for receiving or transferring stolen property, possession of between .5 and 1.5 ounces of marijuana and several counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During the booking process, King was screened with a body scanner similar to the ones used in airports by the Transportation Security Administration. The body scanner revealed a loaded 9mm pistol inside the baggy portion of his pants.

The gun was seized without incident, and King received two additional criminal charges for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon inside a local confinement facility. The latter charge is a class h felony.

The gun was found by the body scanner while King was still in the main booking area before he was taken to any of the inmate residence pods.