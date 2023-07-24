GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro is on pace to set a record for homicides this year.

Seven months in, there have been 42. The previous record was 62 in 2020.

About three weeks ago, two people died and a toddler was shot on Blackmoor Road.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said he has officers leaving the profession because they’re seeing children become victims of gun violence too often.

One of his biggest concerns is the lack of concern from the community.

“I would like to see a little bit of outrage,” Thompson said. “I would like to see the community be upset.”

Thompson doesn’t understand why people seem to be OK with our homicide numbers. It’s difficult for him to walk down Blackmoor Road knowing what happened there.

“It’s almost heartbreaking,” he said.

The baffling part is there are fewer shootings in the city but an alarming number of homicides. Thompson takes each one personally.

“I feel like every homicide is a little bit of a failure on my part,” he said. “What did I not do right? What could I do better? How can we be better as an organization?”

It’s hard to improve when officers are leaving the department because they’re tired of responding to shootings happening almost every week.

“They’ve come out to a scene and seen a juvenile who is either a victim of a violent crime or something tragic, and it’s just too difficult for them,” Thompson said.

The department was forced to reduce services to the community because of the shortage.

The chief has officers focused on two areas: addressing violent crime and making sure an officer is ready to respond when you call 911.

“We can’t bow our heads and give up because certain things are happening because the community still needs us,” Assistant Chief Ric Alston said.

Both Alston and Thompson have children.

“You just want the trauma to stop, so that’s what worries me the most,” Alston said.

To make neighborhoods safer for everyone, they need your help.

“We need you to be as concerned and alarmed about the violent crime as we are,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s officers are taking a record number of firearms off the streets. He said many of the shootings they respond to involve the use of more than one gun.