GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Golden Gate Drive when they were told about a shooting. 

Officers found two people who had been shot. Both of them were taken to a hospital.

One is in serious condition, and one has a life-threatening injury.

More

Greensboro News

More Greensboro news from MyFOX8.com

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.