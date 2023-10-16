GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:56 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Golden Gate Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found two people who had been shot. Both of them were taken to a hospital.

One is in serious condition, and one has a life-threatening injury.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.