Lidl grocery store could come to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council will consider an agreement Tuesday night that would bring a Lidl grocery store downtown.

The $1.4 million sales development agreement would allow Lidl to build a 25-35,000 square foot store, and between 100 and 150 parking spots at the intersection of South Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard.

“The neighborhoods that are just adjacent to here haven’t had a grocery store this accessible in literally decades,” said City Planning Director Sue Schwartz.

She explained that neighborhoods like Ole Asheboro, Asheboro Square, Arlington Park and others exist in a food desert, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

“It is a long time overdue. When I first moved here years ago, we had what we called neighborhood grocery stores. I miss them. I’m glad to get it back again. It is very important to each one of us who live in the community,” said Rosa Jordan, who lives nearby.

She and her neighbors have two options for shopping.

“You have to go to Food Lion on Meadowview or Food Lion on Alamance Church Road,” Elvis Casey said.

Both supermarkets are more than a mile and a half by car.

“We have a lot of people that don’t drive, a lot of senior citizens, and it would be very instrumental with the grocery store in our neighborhood,” Jordan said.

Lidl would provide fresh food, and bring in about 30 jobs. Schwartz said the store is just one piece of the revitalization planned for South Elm Street.

“We have a sales development agreement with a developer for the site across the street that wraps around Union Square. That is for apartments and mixed-use, so they’ll be some retail and a public plaza,” she said.

“Any kind of development they try to do over here, we’re all for it. It’ll help the community,” Casey said. “I hope they do build it. I’m all for it.”

If the agreement passes the city council Tuesday night, the sale would officially close in April 2023 after a period of due diligence.

Lidl would be expected to complete construction within five years.