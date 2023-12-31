GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro police sergeant was killed after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects on Saturday.

Tributes and sympathies have come from law enforcement agencies and lawmakers across the state in the wake of the officer’s death.

I spoke with Greensboro Police Chief Thompson earlier this evening offering all available state resources to catch those who killed a Greensboro police officer. Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation. Gov. Roy Cooper

I am deeply saddened by the loss of an officer with the Greensboro Police Department. An officer, whose name is being temporarily withheld out of respect to the family, lost his life responding to a crime while off-duty. He was a husband, father, son and brother who had been with the department for 22 years. Please join me in praying for the family of this fallen hero. May those who are responsible for this heinous act be swiftly brought to justice. Rep. Jon Hardister

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community. We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.” Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson

“I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan

An off-duty police officer was shot and killed yesterday in Greensboro. He was a father and husband with 22 years of service to his community. Every effort must and will be made to bring those responsible to justice. To the family of the fallen officer and his colleagues at @GSO_Police, you have our deepest sympathy. This is a devastating tragedy and your loss is felt across our entire state. Rep. Jeff Jackson

Please keep the Men and Women of the Greensboro Police Department, Chief John Thompson, Friends and Family, and Greensboro Citizens covered in thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of one of their own earlier this evening. Rep. Allen Chesser

“The Meckelnburg County Sheriffs’ Office offers our sincere sympathy to the Greensboro Police Department. Please accept our condolences on the passing of one of your own.” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L McFadden



Tonight, our heavy hearts are with each member of the Greensboro Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own – a veteran officer. We wish them strength in the difficult days ahead. Chapel Hill Police Department

My heart goes out to the family and colleagues of the Greensboro police officer who was murdered this afternoon. Please join me in praying for them and for the immediate capture of the killers. We owe so much to law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Attorney General Josh Stein

“Our hearts are with our partners at the Greensboro Police Department after the loss of one of their own.” FBI Charlotte

Yolanda and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this fallen officer, and the entire Greensboro Police Department. We honor this brave officer for making the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our city. I ask all of North Carolina to join us in lifting the officers’ loved ones and the Greensboro PD up in prayer. Let us recommit to supporting law enforcement in this heartbreaking moment. I’ve spoken to the Greensboro Police Chief – my office stands ready to support them in any way we can. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson

Tonight, an officer with the Greensboro Police Department was shot and killed. Please keep the family, friends, co-workers of this officer in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic loss. North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police

We send our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the Greensboro Police Department, and the community. Wake County Sheriff’s Office

The city of Greensboro and the state of North Carolina mourns the loss of this officer. We pray for the officer’s family and friends – may God continue to watch over all those who protect and defend our communities. Sen. Ted Budd

Our prayers are with the Greensboro Police Dept tonight, as they’ve had an officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Please keep them in your thoughts in this most difficult time. Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Renee and I are praying for the family of the Greensboro Police Officer that was killed in the line of duty tonight. Those responsible must be brought to justice. Rep. Richard Hudson

My deepest condolences go out to the family of the Greensboro officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty. Sen. Thom Tillis

Our prayers and condolences, go out to the family of the fallen officer and the Greensboro Police Department family. Hoke County Sheriff’s Office

Tonight, an off-duty Greensboro police officer was shot and killed while protecting and serving the people of Guilford County. Our family lifts up our hometown hero’s family and the greater Greensboro Police Department in mourning this senseless and devastating loss. Sen. Michael Garrett

This officer was off duty and still stepped in to keep our community safe. They were the best of us – giving their lives to make the world better. Prayers for all – their family and the Greensboro Police Department family. Rep. Ashton Clemmons

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Warrants accuse Foster of stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz where the sergeant was killed attempting to confront the suspects.

Foster’s release was not authorized and he is being held on no bond.

Additionally, John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to police.

Morrison’s release was also not authorized and he is being without bond.

Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Blackwell is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Warrants accuse Blackwell of knowingly assisting in Foster’s “attempting to escape.”

The warrant further alleges that Blackwell told Foster that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop” and that Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence including the alleged firearm used in the homicide and a registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

FOX8 is currently waiting for the police department to release mugshots of the suspects.

Police say that more charges could come as the investigation continues and that the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in making the arrests.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said during a Saturday night news conference that an off-duty Greensboro police sergeant was shot at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects.

Police say that Nix had many roles during his time with GPD.

Those roles included Criminal Investigations Division Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit. He was also a Team Leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current Assistant Team Leader of the GPD Honor Guard.