GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-inch water main break shut down water service for a portion of Greensboro, according to the city.

The break, which happened on the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, left the Forest Oaks area without water and caused damage to the road. Among those without water are 10 businesses, including Hall Tire, Ocean Blue Seafood and Burger King.

Fresenius Kidney Care South Greensboro on Pleasant Garden Road and Industrial Avenue was forced to stop morning treatments.

The break is expected to impact the Greensboro Transit Authority bus route.

Police have closed the road from Patton Avenue to Interstate 40/85. The I-40/85 exits are open for getting on and off of the highway.

The City of Greensboro Water Resources Department expects water service to return and the road to reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Once water is restored, the city asks residents and businesses to run cold water in a tub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from the service line.

Crews are on scene working to repair the break and the road.