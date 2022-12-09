GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple officers are investigating in Greensboro on Lees Chapel Road.

FOX8 is told the incident started when officers were serving a warrant in the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road.

Lee’s Chapel Road between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way is closed in both directions. Police have not said when the road will reopen.

Officers responded after getting a call at 5:49 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

Officers in tactical gear are on the scene.

A FOX8 crew is on the scene as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.