GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Lake Jeanette community believe they have been hearing gunshots on and off for weeks.

The most recent concern came Sunday morning as people were leaving to go to church.

According to Greensboro police, the gunshots were heard around 9:40 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Some people who live in The Grande at Lake Jeanette neighborhood told FOX8 they are a little fearful after the Sunday scare.

“I’ve never heard it here and I’ve been here like 12 years,” said one longtime homeowner.

While some thought it was a car backfiring, others said the noise was too distinct.

“We’ve never had it before in this neighborhood as far as I know, never had any problems at all,” he said. “I heard a couple sessions. It sounded like rapid fire.”

Some people ran inside their homes after hearing the pops while others called 911.

Two patrol units and a K-9 unit responded.

Several neighbors told FOX8 they heard around half a dozen shots in two different bursts back to back.

People posted what they experienced on the Nextdoor app wondering where the mystery shots were coming from.

First responders at Fire Station 43 on Lake Jeanette Road told FOX8 crews weren’t aware of gunshots nor were they called to any emergency.

Homeowners living in the area hope there isn’t a repeat.

“I thought it was getting awful close to my neighborhood here and I didn’t want anything like that to happen,” he said.