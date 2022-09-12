GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died after someone set it on fire inside of a Greensboro motel, according to Greensboro police.

At about 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard.

The caller said that a person set a fire inside of a room, including belongings and a cat.

Fire crews were already on scene for a structure fire by the time police arrived. The Greensboro Fire Department was able to put out the flames.

Police say it does appear that a person set fire to belongings and a kitten. The kitten died.

Officers are investing the case as arson.

No word on any suspects or charges at this time.