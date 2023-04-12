GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to the Greensboro Coliseum in May.

Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ Tour will be making a stop in Greensboro on May 17 at 7 p.m.

Phones will not be permitted during the show, a rule that Hart and many other comedians commonly enforce while performing.

When you arrive at the Coliseum, phones will be put inside Yondr pouches that will be opened when you leave the event.

Phones may be used during the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue and must be returned to the Yondr pouch before you return to your seat.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting on Friday at 10 a.m.