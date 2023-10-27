GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Comedian Katt Williams will be coming to the Greensboro Coliseum as a part of his “THE DARK MATTER TOUR” on March 1, 2024.

Williams is a highly successful comedian and actor. He is best known for appearing as Money Mike in “Friday After Next”, and his Emmy-award winning performance as Willie the Alligator Man in “Atlanta.”

Williams is also known for providing the voice of A Pimp Named Slickback in several episodes of the “The Boondocks.” His comedy specials have aired on HBO, Showtime and Netflix.

A presale for tickets for the Greensboro show will begin on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. The code for the presale is “DMT.” The regular sale will begin on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.