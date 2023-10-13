GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Greensboro, according to Guilford County EMS.

The call about the crash came in at around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, according to EMS. The juvenile pedestrian’s injuries are considered to be serious.

The eastbound lanes of West Market Street were closed between Meadowood Street and Hollow Oak Lane due to the crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. There is no further information available at this time.