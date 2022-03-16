GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were detained in connection to a bank robbery in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 1:12 p.m., Greensboro police responded to the Bank of America at 1500 S. Elm-Eugene St. when they were told about a robbery.

The manager told the responding officer that the suspects were still in the parking lot.

Officers on the scene detained the suspects: 34-year-old Shunta Readen, 19-year-old Alexander Anthony and a juvenile.

Police say Readen and Anthony entered the bank, and Readen passed a note to a teller saying it was a robbery.

The teller then activated a robbery alarm, the release says.

Readen was charged with common law robbery, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.