GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived!

In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon.

The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 food vendors, 36 craft vendors, karaoke, a roller skating rink and a mechanical bull.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated plans the annual celebration for months and try to add something new every year.

The fun is endless along Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro. Four different zones offer people something new to do by just walking a few short blocks.

From noon to six, you’ll hear back-to-back live music, all of those wonderful local vendors and much more. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even compete for best dressed.

Parking is available at all city parking decks and lots. There are paid parking options at Davie and Washington and the Federal Street lot, as well.

And if you stick around for the whole festival, you can catch the Greensboro Grasshoppers playing at 6:30, with a fireworks show after the match!