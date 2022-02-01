Proposed joint settlement reached between estate of Marcus Smith, City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A proposed joint settlement between the estate of Marcus Smith and the City of Greensboro has been reached.

The total amount of the settlement is $2,570,000, most of which will be paid by the City of Greensboro and a portion by Guilford county if the settlement is given final approval.

It will benefit Smith’s parents and children if approved, and a plaque will be installed which will state that Smith’s life mattered and there will be no finding of wrongdoing or liability.

The parties will need to seek approval from not just the court the lawsuit brought in but also in the estate court.

Because of this process, it will be a long time before there is final approval from the courts.

Since the settlement doesn’t have final approval, the city will have nothing more to say on the settlement at this time.

Smith died while in police custody in September 2018. Officers’ body camera footage captured Smith walking in and out of traffic asking for help. Police ended up restraining Smith and tying his hands and feet together.

The medical examiner’s report revealed Smith’s death was due to a combination of drugs and heart disease. It also noted that the way he was restrained helped lead to cardiac arrest.