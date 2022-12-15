GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro has officially named its new police chief, according to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba.

The now-former Assistant Chief John Thompson was announced as the new police chief after a “competitive, national search and extensive interview process.”

Thompson will take over the position that was previously left vacant after the retirement of former Chief Brian James in April. Teresa Biffle served as interim chief during the transition period.

Thompson, a native of Cobb, California, will assume his duties as police chief on Friday.

“It is truly an honor to be selected to lead such a nationally accredited agency with an exceptional team of dedicated officers and employees. I am prioritizing challenges, such as violent crime and police community relations, while proposing unique approaches to recruitment and retention through innovation and inclusivity. The community will play a vital role in achieving public safety for all Greensboro residents.” Chief Thompson

His career in law enforcement began in 1998 in the Triad with the Asheboro Police Department. Thompson first joined the Greensboro Police Department in October 2003 serving in various roles over the years.

Thomspon is also involved in several professional organizations such as the North Carolina Police Executives Association, Internal Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum, and American Society of Evidence Based Policing.

“The community will appreciate how John applies a people-centered approach to law enforcement. His leadership qualities align with many of the traits the community shared in public forums. Chief Thompson will serve the City with distinction, while positioning GPD as a national model in policing. The City is grateful to Interim Chief Teresa Biffle for her leadership in this transition period.” Assistant City Manager Nathanael Davis

Thompson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Policy Studies Administration from Guilford College and a Master’s in Business Administration from Pfeiffer University.

He is also a 2016 graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police and the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers program at the University of Louisville in 2013.