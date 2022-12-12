GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — From the sky to helping people on the ground here in the Triad, the founder of the Greensboro-based fractional jet ownership company Jet It sponsored a special holiday market to help make sure people in our community have food.

Glenn Gonzales is an Air Force veteran and former F-15 pilot. He and other volunteers handed out food on Monday as part of a fresh market through the Out of the Garden Project at the Church on 68.

Gonzales says Jet It had more than 200 people volunteering companywide at facilities in Dallas, Texas, and Tennessee, in addition to Greensboro.

Jet It is also involved with other organizations such as Be The Match, the Wounded Warrior Project and Veterans Airlift Command.