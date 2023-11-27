GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country star Jason Aldean is returning to North Carolina as he adds 24 additional stops to his ongoing Highway Desperado Tour.

Aldean will perform at the Greensboro Coliseum on Aug. 29, 2024. Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 on JasonAldean.com.

On this tour, Live Nation will offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance and a Q&A session with Jason Aldean.

The show will include special guests Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver. Some of the newly added dates will include Hailey Whitters or Lauren Alaina, though the North Carolina show is not included.

The Grammy-nominated singer was named Academy of Country Music Artist of the Decade and boasts more Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart than any other artist.

He released his latest album, “Highway Desperado,” on Nov. 3, on the heels of his controversial May single “Try That in a Small Town.” The song and the accompanying music video ignited backlash over its messaging, and Country Music Television pulled the music video after its first weekend in response to the criticism.

The lyrics, written by Neil Thrasher, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy and Kelley Lovelace, read in part, “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town.”

In the video, Aldean performs in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, famously the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate, the Associated Press reports.

The controversy, however, did little to temper the song’s success. “Try That in a Small Town” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the No. 1 spot. The track led the biggest sales week for a country song in more than 10 years.

Jason Aldean 2024 Tour Dates

5/18/24 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort

7/11/24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview — Performing with Hailey Whitters

7/12/24 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater — Performing with Hailey Whitters

7/13/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/25/24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena — Performing with Lauren Alaina

7/26/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach — Performing with Lauren Alaina

8/1/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater — Performing with Lauren Alaina

8/2/24 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion — Performing with Lauren Alaina

8/3/24 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain — Performing with Lauren Alaina

8/8/24 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center — Performing with Lauren Alaina

8/10/24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake — Performing with Lauren Alaina

8/16/24 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

8/17/24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/24/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion — Performing with Hailey Whitters

8/25/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion — Performing with Hailey Whitters

8/29/24 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

8/30/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live — Performing with Hailey Whitters

9/5/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater — Performing with Hailey Whitters

9/6/24 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater — Performing with Hailey Whitters

9/7/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre — Performing with Hailey Whitters

9/12/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/20/24 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center

9/21/24 – Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center

10/5/24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater — Performing with Hailey Whitters