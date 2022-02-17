‘It’s time to take focus off masks in schools,’ NC Gov. Roy Cooper says

(WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper is the latest North Carolina leader to suggest shifting attention away from mask mandates in schools.

During a Thursday tour of the International Civil Rights Center And Museum in Greensboro, Cooper answered questions from the media, including a question regarding a plan unfolding in the North Carolina House to allow families to opt-out of school district mask mandates.

“I think it’s time to take our focus off masks and refocus on improving our schools and making them better,” Cooper said. “In a press conference this afternoon, I’ll be addressing local mandates and look forward to talking about that a little later at 3 o’clock.”

Cooper is set to speak alongside the Coronavirus Task Force at 3 p.m. Thursday. According to the agenda, the governor is expected to address mask guidance.

According to the Associated Press, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is pushing for a plan to allow parents to opt out of local school board mandates that make their children wear masks in school. A House education committee is set to evaluate the plan Thursday.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt told FOX8 she wants parents to decide who masks up inside schools.

“I personally would like to see this become a choice for parents at this point,” Truitt said.

Truitt made it clear the decision is up to the local school boards, and the state would not be making a blanket rule.

“At the end of the day, a local board of education has the ability to pass a vote to unmask children,” she said. “I think parents are at a place where they’re more interested in deciding themselves if they want their child to mask rather than being a district-wide mandate.”