GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been four years since parts of East Greensboro experienced an EF-2 tornado that ripped trees from the ground and knocked homes and businesses down.

That tornado shredded through neighborhoods, leaving people homeless and forced to move to new homes and make new memories.

Yolanda Harris lost her home that day when three trees fell on top of it. Thankfully no one was hurt.

“I thank God that we survived because we couldn’t have survived when them three trees fell on the house,” said Harris.

Since the tornado, the Harris’ have moved into a new home rebuilt right where their destroyed one was, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the help of councilwoman Sharon Hightower.

“We got a great deal through the city of Greensboro and Habitat for Humanity to rebuild this new house, and I tell you, we love it. Sharon Hightower helped us out big time,” said Harris.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the storm, and the house was built within 8-9 months. Since then, the Harris’ have been living in their new home for the past two years.

Four years later, the people living in East Greensboro still haven’t given up any hope as they rebuild their lives and move on from the past the tornado left.