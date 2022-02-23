Islamic Center of the Triad imam Badi Ali honored by community during funeral service

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro community imam of the Islamic Center of the Triad was laid to rest on Friday.

Badi Ali died on Wednesday.

He was a leader of several groups in the community, including community food banks and refugee settlement programs.

Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects.

We spoke to Ali’s daughter about the type of man her father was for his city.

“My father was my companion and also my best friend,” she said. “And I helped him a lot with organizing protests and community events. I was always with him with presentations and interfaith efforts, but I would say my favorite memory with him is always catching a cup of coffee with him at Dunkin’. We would do it daily sometimes even more than once and I think that’s a shared experience among a lot of people in the community.”

Ali also helped to raise $1.2 million for the mosque.