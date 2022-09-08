GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community.

Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the middle of heavily trafficked roadways. City officials put up several signs around the city forbidding people from standing on medians measuring a certain size.

Billy Belcher from Working Class & Houseless Organizing Alliance said the new signs are places where people who are experiencing homelessness tend to stand most of the day.

“They are an obvious visible example of what’s wrong and its a way to scapegoat somebody and say, ‘If we just remove that panhandler off the street, we’d have a nice city,’“ Belcher said.

Belcher said the city is over-policing the homeless by pushing them out of the city when they already have few places to sleep.

“We want people to be empowered to make their own choices to be where they want to be and deserve to be. We want solutions to focus on providing housing for people rather than pushing them out of the city,” said Belcher.

Belcher and community activist Jason Hicks both spoke out during Tuesday’s Greensboro City Council meeting during the public comments period.

Hicks said he spoke out in defense of people experiencing homelessness after he and his 12-year-old daughter saw security continuously talking to the homeless people in Center City Park.

“This is not something that should be criminalized, you know, because again it’s not a life that people have chosen. It’s just a product of whatever may have occurred that may have led them to here,” said Hicks.

City Councilman Zack Matheny’s district oversees Center City Park, where a lot of people without homes sleep at night. He said the city is taking proactive steps in making sure those people are safe, and that the new safety measures are being seen in the wrong light.

Officials said the city is working to secure property outside the downtown area for a non-profit that would provide meals.

“I think it’s been a long time coming that the city is finally being proactive on ways to help folks that are in need, through the continuum of care and helping folks understand that we don’t want people living on the street. We want people to get the help they deserve,” said Matheny.