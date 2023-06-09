GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “Drum roll, please!”

Two of the Greensboro Science Center’s newest, cutest residents have now gotten their names, thanks to the power of the internet.

The Greensboro Science Center took to Facebook today to reveal the results of their poll to name the two binturong cubs, also known as bintlets (or Bentleys, if you’re my phone’s autocorrect,) after a week of competition.

So, meet Bianca and Monty!

Bianca and Monty (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center) Bearcat twins born at Greensboro Science Center

The babies were born on Cinco De Mayo to parents Susan and Mee-Noi. The babies are being hand-reared behind the scenes, much like the center did with red panda cub Ravi last year, so it might be a while before the public can see Bianca and Monty in person, but the center will keep people updated about their growth, as well as keep people updated about their other new addition, the adorable (and as of yet unnamed) pygmy hippo calf that was born just a few weeks after Bianca and Monty.

Newborn biturongs at the Greensboro Science Center (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

What is a binturong?

A binturong is standing on a tree branch. This is not one of the binturongs that live at the Greensboro Science Center. (Getty Images)

Native to South and Southeast Asian rainforests, Binturongs, or Arctictis binturong, are sometimes called “bearcats,” even though they aren’t directly related to bears or cats. They’re a part of the Viverridae family, which includes civets and fossas

Masked palm civet (Getty Images) Fossa (Getty Images)

Binturongs are one of the only two carnivorous species that have a prehensile tail, meaning a tale that has adapted to grab and hold objects. But even though they’re considered carnivores, they mostly eat fruits and berries.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species has binturongs listed as a vulnerable species, just one step above endangered.