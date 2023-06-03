GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 Eastbound are closed following a late Saturday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

The closure began at around 4:54 p.m. and is going to last for an undetermined amount of time. The outer lanes of I-40 East are currently closed as a result.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.