GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed following an early evening crash on Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 211, near Exit 211 for Gallimore Dairy Road in Greensboro.

The closure began at around 5:53 p.m. and lasted until 7:19 p.m.

The entire eastbound side of I-40 was closed as a result. Drivers in the area were told to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

There was heavy congestion on I-40 East as a result.

Traffic congestion visible at Mile Marker 210 on I-40

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.