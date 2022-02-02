Crash involving tractor-trailer, 6 other vehicles closes I-40 in Greensboro near Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A portion of Interstate 40 in Greensboro near Randleman Road is closed after a crash on Wednesday, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Greensboro police say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and six other vehicles.

Injuries have been reported.

The road is closed at mile marker 220. All westbound lanes of I-40 between South Elm Eugene Street and Randleman Road are closed.

Transportation officials closed the road around 7:30.

It is expected to reopen at 9:33 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.