GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Interactive Resource Center in downtown Greensboro is expanding its hours to meet the growing need for shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The IRC is a nonprofit that relies on some funding from the city and the county as well as private donations.

“We are so excited to announce that we’ll be open for phase one of the extension of services,” said Kristina Singleton, executive director at the IRC.

The IRC’s extension of services will be rolled out in phases over several weeks. They are starting every night Monday through Friday.

Those in need of shelter will be able to drop in at the IRC and access their resources, including a hot shower, a warm bed and food for 12 hours a day from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Once everyone adjusts to that phase, they’ll move forward.

“We’ll gradually add in nights on the weekends, the afternoon shift and then weekend days,” Singleton said.

That will make them a full 24/7 facility all to meet soaring needs in Greensboro.

“We have never had numbers the likes that we have right now, and there is a lack of resources in the city of Greensboro right now, and we saw that need and wanted to find a way to address it and find a way to offer the services we offer around the clock,” she said.

On white flag nights, local shelters open for freezing temperatures. The IRC is seeing dozens of people line up for help, including families.

“Our numbers have been ranging from 120 people to 140 people,” Singleton said.

Their goal as they expand their hours is to provide a safe haven for those without shelter and connect those in need with resources to hopefully get off the streets in the future.

They also have laundry services, storage lockers, computers and phones. They are looking to beef up their supplies in the coming weeks. You can check out their Amazon wishlist for the top items they need here.