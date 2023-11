GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday.

The call reporting the crash came in at 12:41 p.m.

A Nissan Versa going south on Interstate 840 near Interstate 73 hit the back of a broken-down concrete truck.

The driver of the Nissan was left with minor injuries and taken to the hospital.

Three southbound lanes of I-840 are closed.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.