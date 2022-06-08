GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says that an officer who was indicted in the death of a man in Greensboro has turned himself in.

On Monday, Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted for manslaughter by a Guilford County Grand Jury after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation presented its report to the grand jury.

That same day, GPD confirmed that Hamilton was fired from the Greensboro Police Department.

Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, 29, of Greensboro, was shot and killed outside of a home on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro on Nov. 19, according to police.

During the confrontation, allegedly Hamilton shot Lopez. Officers and EMS tried to save Lopez’s life, but he died.

The NCSBI launched an investigation into the incident. Hamilton was placed on administrative duty in November per departmental policy.

On Wednesday, the SBI confirmed that Matthew Hamilton turned himself in to agents. He was given a $100,000 bond. He was released on bond.