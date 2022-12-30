‘I was in tears’: Greensboro woman plans to use $599,133 lottery win to help friends, family, donate to pet shelters (NC Education Lottery)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While walking her dog, Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It took a few days to sink in,” Lamb said. “It’s giving us a head start going into the new year.”

A few hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Lamb was taking her dog, Denali, on a walk. She remembered she had not bought any tickets and used Online Play in the lottery app on her phone to get her tickets before the deadline.

The next day, during her morning routine, she got the news about her win.

“I noticed the email was different,” Lamb said. “It said ‘claim your prize.’ I was so nervous.”

She called her boyfriend and waited for him to get home.

“I saw how much I won,” Lamb said. “I was in tears.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $425,445.

Lamb said she plans to use her winnings to help friends and family, donate to pet shelters and add to her savings.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.