‘I was in shock’: Greensboro woman wins $200,000 lottery prize after buying $5 ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Lori Huffines, of Greensboro, said she had to wipe her glasses off to make sure she was really seeing a $200,000 prize on her $5 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I started scratching…when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,’” Huffines said. “I was in shock.”

Huffines, a 55-year-old office manager, bought her Bonus Bucks ticket from the Sheetz on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

“I still can’t believe this happened to me,” Huffines said. “Things always happen when you least expect it.”

Huffines arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,021.

“I’ve been wanting to purchase a house, so this will help make that happen,” Huffines said.

