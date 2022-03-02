‘I just want to see my sister again’; Ukrainians living in Greensboro stay in contact with family as destruction of Ukraine continues

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Native Ukrainians living here in the Piedmont area have been checking up on loved ones still stuck in Ukraine.

Galina Sokolsky said after calling and texting her sister and niece for several hours and not getting a reply left her fearing the worst.

“I just want to see my sister again… the last time I heard, she’s shivering, she’s afraid, and she’s asking for prayer, please pray for Ukraine pray for my sister, my niece, I want to see them again,” said Sokolsky.

Sokolsky is from Kharkiv and said her sister and niece have been sheltered underground in their basement for safety.

Sokolsky said the last time she spoke with her sister, she was told bombs were dropping by their homes, and massive chaos was in close range.

“They were dropping bombs right on them, and she’s saying they want to destroy us, they trying to kill all of us, and I can’t even describe how I feel, I can’t work, I can’t breathe,” said Sokolsky.

Sokolsky is a physical therapist in Greensboro and said her job is to help people every day. All she wants to do is help and comfort the people she loves.

Sokolsky said the calls and text messages they share every day give her security that her family back home is safe.

“You can rebuild the buildings, you can rebuild the city, but how can you rebuild human lives,” said Sokolsky.