‘I feel like I’m stuck’; Current housing market forces families to work overtime just to pay rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Families across the United States and the Triad are faced with high rent prices with worries of them not dropping any time soon.

Portia Adams said the rising cost of rent in Greensboro has forced her to get a second job to match the asking prices from landlords and apartment complexes.

“I’m looking at a thousand dollars or above, so with what I’m making now, I don’t even make enough to qualify for a nine-hundred-dollar rent,” said Adams.

Adams said the economy is in a place that’s affecting families trying to pay bills and live a decent life.

Adams said both her sons live with her now, she said they all work, but the economy and unstable working environments keep them all under one roof.

“The economy and the way things are is affecting them also, so you know when they’re having problems finding jobs or keeping income and they’re trying to save money, and they’re trying to find a place to stay it’s making it hard on all of us,” said Adams.

Adams said she’s been worried lately with prices still going up, not knowing if and when a permanent fix will come to the city.

“I feel like I’m stuck, and I know it’s not going to be a quick fix, but I feel like we have to start somewhere, our city leaders, councilman, or whoever they need to really start looking at this now before it gets worse because it’s going to get worse, said Adams.

Adams said she fears her roadblocks are a preview for what the future looks like for her children’s generation in home buying and renting.

“It’s sad because I don’t know what they’re going to do, I really don’t,” said Adams.

Executive director of Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Bernita Sims, said resources like WRLP help meet the needs of people needing temporary housing resources and employment help.

Sims said there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it takes everyone to help push the narrative.

It’s gonna take a concerted effort on the part of everybody in the community to come together and work towards making this happen. That’s the people who make the policies, the individual who have the companies or the government who incentivizes individuals to come into our community with their jobs that have to pay what is I call a thriving wage”, said Sims.

Sims said until the housing market drops, people looking for help in job searching or housing call 211, where someone will direct you to a resource that will fit your needs.