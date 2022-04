GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I-40 West was down to one lane in Greensboro near South Elm Eugene Street, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Two out of three lanes were closed at mile marker 223.

The lanes were closed around 7:41 p.m. and reopened around 11:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A car and police vehicle were both towed from the scene.

This is a developing story.