GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash on Interstate 40 West closed down three of its five lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at mile marker 210, in Greensboro near NC-68.

Area of the crash (© OpenStreetMap contributors)

All three of the leftmost lanes were closed at 3:03 p.m. and remained that way until 4:07 p.m.

