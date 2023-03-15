GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down a busy section of I-40 in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police Department, I-40 westbound near Randleman Road is closed due to a crash.

Police say there is no timeframe for the road reopening.

A few minutes later, Greensboro Police Department notified FOX8 that US 29 North near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd is also closed due to a crash.

Drive NC indicates a large swath of backed-up traffic where US 29 joins I-40 and I-85 all the way past the Randleman Road exit of I-40.

Drivers should avoid the area.