GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I-40 eastbound from I-73 north and I-73 south is shut down due to a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The call reporting the crash came in around 7:20 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to use caution and take an alternate route through the area.

This is a developing story.