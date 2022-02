GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are advising drivers find an alternate route after a crash.

According to a press release, traffic on eastbound I-40 just past the Randleman Road exit has been narrowed to one lane after a crash.

There’s no word on the severity of the crash or if there were any injuries, but police are advising people to avoid the area for the time being.

No word on the when the interstate in that area will reopen. This is an ongoing situation.