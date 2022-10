GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street is closed due to a crash involving injuries.

The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The call reporting the crash came in around 6:18 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

This is a developing story.